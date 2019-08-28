How To Check Provident Fund (PF) Balance

EPFO allows subscribers to view EPF passbook online.

Employees' Provident Fund or EPF is a mandatory contribution that every company, which has more than 20 employees, is required to deduct from the salary of its employees. In an EPF account, the employee contributes 12 per cent of his or her salary towards the account, and an equal amount is contributed by the employer, according to the EPF website - epfindia.gov.in. Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the nodal body of EPF, allows subscribers to view EPF passbook online through its website. EFPO also provides the balance information via missed call facility and SMS service. An EPF passbook contains a statement of contributions made to an EPF account. (Also read: Key Things To Know About Filing An Online Claim For Provident Fund Withdrawal)

Here are some ways an EPF (Employees' Provident Fund) member can follow to check the balance in the provident fund account:

How to check EPF balance via EPFO's website

1. The EPF member is required to log on to the EPFO's official website -- epfindia.gov.in.

2. He is then required to click on e-Passbook link which is available on the top right side of the web.

3. The user is then redirected to the EPF passbook page, passbook.epfindia.gov.in. The subscriber can proceed by logging in to the account by entering username (also known as UAN or Universal Account Number) and password. The UAN is an identification number mentioned in the monthly salary slip of an employee.

4. Once logged in, the details on the concerned employment can be selected. For example, someone who has worked in three different organisations would have three different member IDs to choose from.

5. After a member ID is selected, the user can view the EPF e-passbook (or EPF passbook). The passbook indicates the running balance in the EPF account.

How to check EPF balance via SMS

Subscribers whose Universal Account Number (UAN) is activated can also know their latest PF balance by sending an SMS to the number: 7738299899. The message must be sent from ther user's registered mobile number.The member has to type "EPFOHO<UAN><LAN>" and send to 7738299899. The facility is available in 10 languages viz. English (default), Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For receiving SMS in any of the languages other than English, the first three characters of the preferred language need to be added after UAN. For example, to receive the SMS in Hindi, the SMS must be sent in following formart: "EPFOHO UAN HIN" to 7738299899.

