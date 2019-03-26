NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

How To Check Daily Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City

Any changes in domestic petrol and diesel prices are effected at the fuel stations by oil marketing companies at 6 am every day.

Economy | | Updated: March 26, 2019 20:33 IST
15 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How To Check Daily Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City

A service by Indian Oil enables the consumers to receive information on the rates on the mobile phone


Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed on a daily basis, and any changes are effected at the fuel stations by oil marketing companies at 6 am every day. The domestic prices of petrol and diesel are determined broadly by the rates of crude oil overseas and rupee-dollar in the forex market. The rates vary from city to city, and pump to pump, depending on local taxes and transportation cost. Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer, provides an SMS-based service to the consumers, which enables them to receive information on the day's prices on the mobile phone.

How to check Indian Oil petrol and diesel rates via SMS

According to Indian Oil's website, iocl.com, the consumer can access the information on the latest indicative petrol and diesel rates by sending an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code

Here's the list of dealer codes of petrol pumps in different cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:

CitySMS textCitySMS text
New DelhiRSP 102072KolkataRSP 119941
MumbaiRSP 108412ChennaiRSP 133593
AgartalaRSP 159850AizwalRSP 160181
AmbalaRSP 102049BangaloreRSP 118219
GandhinagarRSP 218671GangtokRSP 159289
GuwahatiRSP 159571HyderabadRSP 134483
JullunderRSP 108743KohimaRSP 160154
LucknowRSP 155054PanjimRSP 125676
RanchiRSP 166751ShillongRSP 159828
ShimlaRSP 109295SrinagarRSP 109536
FaridabadRSP 102287GurgaonRSP 102082
NoidaRSP 155444GhaziabadRSP 154410
BhopalRSP 169398BhubhaneswarRSP 124305
ChandigarhRSP 102790DehradunRSP 161143
ImphalRSP 159875ItanagarRSP 160647
JaipurRSP 123143JammuRSP 108726
PatnaRSP 166873PondicherryRSP 135299
Port BlairRSP 220191RaipurRSP 169751
TrivandrumRSP 124923SilvasaRSP 112114
DamanRSP 177747VijayawadaRSP 127611
VisakhapatnamRSP 127290  
(Source: iocl.com)

"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS 'RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump' to 9224992249... For example, SMS 'RSP 102072' to 9224992249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi," Indian Oil explains on its website.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

petrol diesel

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DC vs CSKTejasvi SuryaMurli Manohar JoshiJaya PradaChandrayaan 2Election 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsArunachal PradeshSanjay NirupamUrmila MatondkarSamsung A70Royal Enfield TrialsHuawei P30 ProMi Notebook Air

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top