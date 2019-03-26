How To Check Daily Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City

Petrol and diesel prices are currently reviewed on a daily basis, and any changes are effected at the fuel stations by oil marketing companies at 6 am every day. The domestic prices of petrol and diesel are determined broadly by the rates of crude oil overseas and rupee-dollar in the forex market. The rates vary from city to city, and pump to pump, depending on local taxes and transportation cost. Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer, provides an SMS-based service to the consumers, which enables them to receive information on the day's prices on the mobile phone.
How to check Indian Oil petrol and diesel rates via SMS
According to Indian Oil's website, iocl.com, the consumer can access the information on the latest indicative petrol and diesel rates by sending an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:
RSP<space>petrol pump dealer code
Here's the list of dealer codes of petrol pumps in different cities, as mentioned by Indian Oil on its portal:
|City
|SMS text
|City
|SMS text
|New Delhi
|RSP 102072
|Kolkata
|RSP 119941
|Mumbai
|RSP 108412
|Chennai
|RSP 133593
|Agartala
|RSP 159850
|Aizwal
|RSP 160181
|Ambala
|RSP 102049
|Bangalore
|RSP 118219
|Gandhinagar
|RSP 218671
|Gangtok
|RSP 159289
|Guwahati
|RSP 159571
|Hyderabad
|RSP 134483
|Jullunder
|RSP 108743
|Kohima
|RSP 160154
|Lucknow
|RSP 155054
|Panjim
|RSP 125676
|Ranchi
|RSP 166751
|Shillong
|RSP 159828
|Shimla
|RSP 109295
|Srinagar
|RSP 109536
|Faridabad
|RSP 102287
|Gurgaon
|RSP 102082
|Noida
|RSP 155444
|Ghaziabad
|RSP 154410
|Bhopal
|RSP 169398
|Bhubhaneswar
|RSP 124305
|Chandigarh
|RSP 102790
|Dehradun
|RSP 161143
|Imphal
|RSP 159875
|Itanagar
|RSP 160647
|Jaipur
|RSP 123143
|Jammu
|RSP 108726
|Patna
|RSP 166873
|Pondicherry
|RSP 135299
|Port Blair
|RSP 220191
|Raipur
|RSP 169751
|Trivandrum
|RSP 124923
|Silvasa
|RSP 112114
|Daman
|RSP 177747
|Vijayawada
|RSP 127611
|Visakhapatnam
|RSP 127290
|(Source: iocl.com)
"To get the indicative prices of Petrol/Diesel in your city/town for the day, kindly SMS 'RSP Dealer Code of Petrol Pump' to 9224992249... For example, SMS 'RSP 102072' to 9224992249 for petrol and diesel prices in Delhi," Indian Oil explains on its website.
