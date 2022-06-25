How To Check Beneficiary List For Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana

Government provides houses to rural poor under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

Central Government's flagship programme - the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), or the pucca housing scheme - is aimed at constructing houses in rural areas.

PMAY-G began in November 2016 with a target of completing 2.7 crore houses. So far, according to the Ministry of Rural Development, 1.8 crore houses have been constructed, which is 67.72 per cent of the target.

Under the scheme, Government gives money to the rural poor to build a house. The Centre pays 60 per cent of the funds for building pucca houses for rural poor while the states have to bear 40 per cent of the cost.

A financial assistance of Rs 1,20,000 is provided to all beneficiaries in three instalments of Rs 40,000 each to build a pucca house.

Let us find out how a person who has applied for benefits under PMAY-G, can check his or her name in the list of beneficiaries and also download it.

Beneficiaries can click on the following link and check their names without having to go anywhere and enquire about their status.

This is the link for checking the status of a beneficiary: https://pmayg.nic.in/netiay/home.aspx

How to Check & Download Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin list 2022-23:

To check and download the complete list of PMAY-G beneficiaries, one has to follow the following steps:

To check the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin list, one has to first open the home page of its official website.

After opening the home page, one will get the tab of Awaassoft in which one has to click on the option of “Report”.

After clicking, a new page will open.

At the end of this page, one will find the H section which will be in the following form:

H. Social Audit Reports

Beneficiary details for verification