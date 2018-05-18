How To Avail Airtel Rs 2,600 Cashback On Amazon Exclusive Smartphones To avail the Rs 2,600 cashback, customers will be required to recharge their prepaid connections exclusively on Amazon.in, according to Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel has joined hands with Amazon India to offer 4G smartphones starting at an effective price of Rs 3,399. Customers purchasing an exclusive 4G smartphone from Amazon.in - called 'Amazon Exclusive' smartphone - will get a cashback of Rs 2,000 from Airtel over 36 months and an additional Rs 600 on recharges of Rs 169 on the e-commerce website. The offer is applicable on more than 65 Amazon.in devices from brands including Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Honour, LG, Lenovo and Moto, according to a press release from Bharti Airtel.To avail the Rs 2,600 cashback, customers will be required to recharge their prepaid connections exclusively on Amazon.in. The offer is available on all Amazon Exclusive smartphones for a "select period on Amazon.in", Bharti Airtel said.The Rs 2,600 cashback comprises Rs 2,000 from Airtel and Rs 600 from digital wallet Amazon Pay, according to Amazon India.1. Customers can buy an Amazon India exclusive 4G smartphone of their choice by making full down payment. Customers can view the complete device list on offer under the partnership at amazon.in/airtelmps, according to Bharti Airtel.2. Airtel recharges worth Rs. 3,500 must be done within the first 18 months of the device purchase to claim a first refund installment of Rs. 500, it explained.3. Recharges of another Rs. 3,500 must be done over the next 18 months to claim the second refund installment of Rs. 1,500 to avail a total cashback of Rs. 2,000 from Airtel (through Airtel Payments Bank Account).4. To enjoy the additional cashback of Rs. 600 from Amazon, customers will have to make 24 Airtel recharges of Rs 169 via amazon.in/hfc/mobileRecharge. The Rs. 600 will be given as cashbacks of Rs. 25 onto customer's Amazon Pay balance every month for a period of 24 months (25 X 24). 5. The Rs. 169 recharge will offer unlimited voice calls (STD + Local) and 1GB data per day for 28 days.Bharti Airtel has partnered multiple mobile handset manufacturers to offer affordable 4G smartphones. The initiative has been continuing to receive a phenomenal response since its launch last year, according to Bharti Airtel.