Crypto Investment Rules: Top 5 Rules That Investors Must Follow

The past two years have been largely fruitful to crypto investors. Unfazed by the extreme volatility, a feature of the new industry, investors mostly appear to remain committed to long-term prospects of investing in cryptocurrency. In this backdrop, how the crypto industry is expected to behave in the new year is one of the pressing questions that all investors are grappling with. It is nearly impossible to predict or foretell the market. But there are some rules that every investor should follow to minimise risks and maximise their gains in 2022.

Unlike 2021, the market has remained subdued in the new year. Most crypto coins have shed a part of the gains made towards the last year. However, the overall sentiment is positive as new listings take the center stage. It is expected that 2022 will continue the euphoric adoption of cryptocurrency that was a hallmark of the year gone by.

Each year comes with its own set of rules and investors need to take into account the rapidly changing dynamics to stay afloat and make gains. Here are a few things that all investors should do:

1. Research

The key thing to understand before investing in any industry is research. Do your own research and keep yourself abreast with the latest information. Know the coin, the platform it trades on and the underlying technology. Feel free to reach out to those who have been investing in the industry for a longer time.

2. Do not fall for the hype

Often it happens that a coin rises quickly and then loses the gains suddenly. Check whether the asset is on an upswing on its own or riding a bubble. There are ties when a simple tweet from an influential personality, like tech billionaire Elon Musk, may push a coin to grow rapidly. But if it lacks meat, it is likely to fall as quickly.

3. Patience

Exercise patience and let your investment grow naturally, over a period of time. If in doubt, invest in market leaders like Bitcoin, Ethereum etc. They have a proven record. While many new coins offer the prospect of growing investment rapidly, they carry the risk of going bust as well.

4. Volatility

If there's anything certain about the cryptocurrency industry, it is volatility. Factor this while making investments. It is not a given that your investment will always grow, there will be times when the asset will see a dip. Keep that possibility in mind when entering the industry.

5. Beware of scams

Fraudsters often try to take advantage of the large number of amateur investors who enter the industry every now and then. They may contact you through emails or texts with a lucrative “investment opportunity”. View all such offers with scepticism.