Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 15% In June Quarter

Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported a 14.85 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,755 crore in the in April-June period. The country's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker had reported a net profit of Rs 1,528 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing after market hours on Tuesday, the company said its revenue from sale of products came in at Rs 9,984 crore, as against Rs 9,356 crore in the year-ago period. Hindustan Unilever reported a volume growth of 5 per cent, with a domestic consumer growth of 7 per cent, according to the exchange filing.

"Margin expansion was driven by improved mix, leverage in operating and advertising spends and our savings agenda. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) at Rs 2,647 crore was up by 18 per cent," Hindustan Unilever said.

The home care segment sustained double-digit growth, the foods and refreshment segment delivered a steady performance, the personal products performance was steady while the personal wash segment witnessed a muted delivery particularly in the popular segment, Hindustan Unilever said.

"Household Care delivered another quarter of strong performance with innovations and relaunches continuing to build momentum. In Water Purifiers, we continue to focus on the premium range; the redesigned 'Go-to-Market' model is now in place," Hindustan Unilever said.

"Against the backdrop of moderate market growth, HUL has delivered a resilient performance driven by expansion of our consumer franchise, improvement in portfolio mix and sustained growth in margins," said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director said.

"Our focus on strengthening the core, leading market development and premiumisation, driving channel transformation and building brands with purpose, continues to serve us well," he added.

Hindustan Unilever shares finished 0.56 per cent higher at Rs 1,690 apiece on the NSE, outperforming the benchmark Nifty index which fell 0.13 per cent.

