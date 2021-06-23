''Critical To Assess Demand In Rural Sector This Year'': HUL Chief To NDTV

The rural sales of FMCG are one-thirds to that of urban, on a per capita basis

The demand in the rural sector will be crucial to assess this year after the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) told NDTV. ''On a per capita basis, the rural sales of FMCG are one-third to that of the urban...which is a low base, but two-thirds of the people in the country stay in rural areas, so it is important that the demand in the rural sector stays resilient'' said Mr Mehta, in an exclusive interview to NDTV.

The comments from the industry leader come at a time when the country is emerging from the deadly second wave of the pandemic and states have begun to reopen after lockdowns were imposed to control the spread of the infection.

''The initial indicators are pointing that the rural sector will remain resilient, although it is still too early, but the signs are good,'' said Mr Mehta, who is also the Senior Vice-President of industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Mr Mehta describes that the situation this year ''is not as bad as last year'' when consumers were panic buying after the imposition of the first nationwide lockdown when the COVID-19 pandemic had just hit the country.

