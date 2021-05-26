HPCL Subdued A Day After Fire Incident At Visakhapatnam Refinery

At 9:35 am, HPCL shares were trading virtually unchanged at Rs 288.40 on the BSE

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) shares are trading flat a day after a fire broke out at the company's plant located at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. At 9:35 am, HPCL shares were trading virtually unchanged at Rs 288.40 on the BSE.

On May 26, there were huge plumes of thick smoke after a fire broke out at an HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. HPCL later said in a tweet that the fire had been extinguished and there were no casualties. The cause of the incident is not yet known, according to officials.

HPCL runs a 8.3 million tonnes-a-year oil refinery at Visakhapatnam. The unit turns crude oil into value added fuels such as petrol and diesel.

The markets were also muted, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty edging higher by 38 points and 9 points respectively.