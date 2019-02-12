NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Hindalco Posts Rs 247 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Lags Analysts' Estimates

Standalone net profit after tax was Rs 247 crore ($34.87 million) in the quarter ended December 31, compared with Rs 377 crore a year ago

Earnings | | Updated: February 12, 2019 14:33 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hindalco Posts Rs 247 Crore Profit In December Quarter, Lags Analysts' Estimates

The profit figure lagged analysts' estimate of a profit of Rs 407 crore, according to Refinitiv data.


Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries posted a 34.4 per cent drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by increase in input costs, mainly of coal and furnace oil.

Standalone net profit after tax was Rs 247 crore ($34.87 million) in the quarter ended December 31, compared with Rs 377 crore a year ago, the Mumbai-headquartered company said.

The profit figure lagged analysts' estimate of a profit of Rs 407 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Revenue from operations rose 8 per cent to Rs 11,938 crore, the company, which produces and sells aluminium and copper products, added.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Hindalco Industries

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top