Hero MotoCorp Sales Dip 29% In February

Hero MotoCorp sales fell in February

Hero MotoCorp has reported a significant 29 per cent fall in total wholesales as it sold 3,58,254 units in February. It had dispatched 5,05,467 units in the corresponding period of last year, according to a company statement.

Domestic sales were also down 31.57 per cent at 3,31,462 units last month compared to 4,84,433 units in February 2021.

Motorcycle sales last month stood at 3,38,454 units compared to 4,63,723 units in same month last year.

Scooter sales also slipped to 19,800 units against 41,744 units in the year-ago month.

Exports last month however, increased to 26,792 units from 21,034 units in February 2021.