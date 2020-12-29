Here's How To Use National Common Mobility Card On Delhi Metro Airport Express Line

National Common Mobility Card: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation introduced the National Common Mobility Card service on its Airport Express Line on Monday, December 28. The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is an inter-operable transport card and enables passengers from any part of the country traveling on the Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line to use their NCMC compliant RuPay debit card for travel. The same card can also be used for shopping, banking transactions etc. across the country. DMRC's system will be able to accept transactions from 23 banks through the RuPay debit card issued by them.



