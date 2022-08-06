Here's How PF (Provident Fund) Members Can Generate UAN (Universal Number) Online

PF (provident fund) account holders know how to create an UAN

The Universal Account Number is a 12-digit code allotted by the Employees Provident Fund Organisation to its provident fund account members.

Unlike EPF account number and member ID, which change when employees witches their job from one organisation to another, UAN remains unchanged.

An employer must generate a UAN number for an employee when the company has twenty or more employees.

The employee at the time of joining a new organisation must provide their UAN to the employer.

Using UAN, EPFO members can manage their provident fund account and perform tasks like checking EPF balance, submitting PF loan applications and making withdrawal requests online without needing any physical paperwork.

The UAN is usually printed on the payslip; however, if the employer has not shared the 12-digit code with you, it can be generated online.

To create your UAN while signing up with the EPFO for the first time, the employee must provide their identity proof, address proof, bank account details, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Aadhaar and the Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Card.

How to Generate UAN online

-Log on to Member e-sewa on the EPFO portal

-Click on the “Activate UAN” option available under the important link section

-Selected the Aadhaar option and enter the required details to proceed.

-Click on the Get Authorization Pin button

-You will be redirected to a new page containing your entered information. Cross-check the submission to avoid any error

-Click on the Agree Checkbox to proceed.

-Enter the OTP received on your mobile to validate your request

-Click on Validate OTP and Activate UAN.

After the final submission, you will receive a text message on the registered mobile number containing your UAN number and password.

Log on to your EPFO using the details and view your EPF account details. The employee can also invest in government investment schemes using their UAN and account on the EPFO portal.