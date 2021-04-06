HEG, Graphite India Shares Surge On Heavy Trading Volumes

Graphite India and HEG shares were in huge demand on the exchanges.

Shares of graphite electrode makers HEG Ltd and Graphite India were witnessing strong buying interest in an otherwise subdued session on the back of heavy trading volumes. HEG shares rose as much as 14.12 per cent to hit fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,756 and Graphite India climbed 8.58 per cent to hit an all-time high of Rs 584.80.

Both the shares were in huge demand on the exchanges as trading volumes in the counters spiked.

As many as 3.10 lakh Graphiite India shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 1.72 lakh shares traded daily in the past two weeks.

Meanhwile, over 1.05 lakh HEG shares changed hands on the BSE compared with an average of 50,000 shares traded daily in the past two weeks.

As of 2:48 pm, HEG shares traded 13.22 per cent higher at Rs 1,753 and Graphite India advanced 7.4 per cent to Rs 578, compared with 0.14 per cent fall in the Sensex.