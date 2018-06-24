NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
HDFC Bank Offers Discount On Snapdeal Products. Details Here

HDFC's discount offer is valid on the transactions done on the Snapdeal mobile app and the website.

Services | | Updated: June 24, 2018 12:40 IST
Customers can also avail an additional 5x reward points using HDFC Bank credit cards

HDFC Bank is offering 10 per cent discount on Snapdeal products to customers, said the e-commerce platform on microblogging website - Twitter. HDFC Bank's offer is applicable on a host of products like kitchen appliances, blood pressure instruments, power banks, streaming dongles, pen drives, bluetooth speakers available on Snapdeal. The discount offer also clubs a massive 'End of Season Fashion Sale', with attractive deals on fashion accessories like sunglasses, watches, handbags, and ready made garments such as jeans, kurtis and jumpsuits.

The offer is valid on both HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, as mentioned on Snapdeal's official website. Customers can also avail an additional 5x reward points using HDFC Bank credit cards.The discount offer is till June 24, 2018. 
Here's all you need to know in order to avail HDFC Bank's discount offer on Snapdeal products: 

1. HDFC's discount offer is valid on the transactions done on the Snapdeal mobile application and the website - snapdeal.com, during the offer period.

2. No minimum transaction amount is required to avail the discount offer.

3. There is no restriction on the maximum number of transactions but the maximum discount available per transaction is Rs 1,000 capped at Rs 3,000 per card for the month.

4. Customers need to select HDFC Bank's offer on the payment page in order to avail the discount.

5. Discount will be calculated on the net paid amount by the customer and the offer is also valid on EMI (equated monthly installment) purchases made through HDFC Bank credit card.

hdfc bankSnapdeal

