HDFC Bank Cuts Key Lending Rates By 10 Basis Points: Report

The bank's revised MCLR for one-year tenor loans will now be 8.60 per cent.

The country's largest private lender HDFC Bank has cut its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates, or MCLR, by 0.10 per cent across all tenors, effective August 7, according to a source.

The bank's revised MCLR for one-year tenor loans will now be 8.60 per cent.

Indian banks largely price their MCLR benchmark loan rates according to the cost of deposits. With this cut, the bank's lending rates on products like auto or home loans may also come down.

The Reserve Bank of India has been prodding lenders to reduce lending rates to push up credit demand as the economy slows down.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.