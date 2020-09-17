HCL Tech Expands Partnership With Google Cloud; Shares Rise

Noida-based HCL Technologies' shares rose nearly 2 per cent on Thursday, a day after the IT major announced the expansion of a strategic partnership with Google. In a regulatory filing after market hours on Wednesday, HCL Tech said the agreement with Google Cloud, to bring its Actian portfolio to Google Cloud. (Track HCL Technologies Share Price)

Actian Avalanche is a high-performance hybrid cloud data warehouse designed to power an enterprise's most demanding operational analytics workloads, HCL Technologies said.

The product enables a seamless path to migrate legacy data warehouses to Google Cloud, through a hybrid-cloud offering leveraging Google Cloud's Anthos application platform, it added.

HCL Tech has a majority stake in California-based Actian.

At 2:30 pm, HCL Technologies shares traded 0.38 per cent higher at Rs 170.80 apiece on the BSE, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which was down 0.46 per cent.