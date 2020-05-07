HCL Tech March Quarter Profit Rises 4% To Rs 3,154 Crore

Revenue in constant currency terms rose 0.8 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, HCL Tech said.

IT major HCL Technologies on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 3,154 crore for the quarter ended March 31, marking an increase of 3.8 per cent on a sequential basis. In a regulatory filing, HCL Tech said its revenue from operations came in at Rs 18,590 crore in the January-March period, up 2.5 per cent compared to the previous quarter.

In dollar terms, HCL Tech said its revenue in the March quarter was $2,543 million, unchanged from the quarter ended December 31.

"These are unprecedented times where countries across the world are working hard to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and are positively embracing all the changes that have come their way at such speed and short notice," the IT company said.

