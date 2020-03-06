Yes Bank Crashes 85% After Moratorium, RBI Assures Swift Resolution

The decision on Yes Bank was taken at a "larger level" and not at individual entity level, and was aimed at ensuring the safety of financial system, RBI governor said further. The RBI governor also assured, "RBI stands ready to intervene in whatever way required to respond to epidemic challenges".

After the Reserve Bank of India placed Yes Bank under the moratorium and imposed withdrawal limit, the stock price of the Mumbai-based private lender crashed 85 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 5.65 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock closed at Rs 36.80 on Thursday.

While placing the bank under the moratorium, the central bank said that the bank's financial capability had undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital.

Moody's said the moratorium was credit negative as it affected timely repayment of depositors and creditors and added that the lack of coordinated action highlighted continued uncertainty over bank resolutions in India.

"Effectively, Yes Bank should have no equity value left," said Sandip Sabharwal, a Mumbai-based fund manager.

"Ideally, trading should be suspended till formal restructuring is announced." SBI said late Thursday that its board had given its in-principle nod to explore an investment in Yes Bank.

"We believe forced bailout investors will likely want the bank to be acquired at near zero value to account for risks associated with the stress book and likely loss of deposits," JPMorgan analyst Saurabh Kumar said in a note, as it cut its price target on the lender to Rs 1 from Rs 55 a share.

Domestic stock markets suffered sharp losses in early trade on Friday amid a selloff across the world as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic stoked fears of recession. RBI's action of seizing control of the beleaguered Yes Bank and possible ramifications on the financial system also dented sentiments on Dalal Street.

The S&P BSE Sensex index nosedived as much as 1459.52 points to hit 37,011.09 on the downside in the first few minutes of trade, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark dropped to a low of 10,827.40, down 441.60 points from the previous close.