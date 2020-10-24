Due Date For Filing 2018-19 Annual GST Returns Extended Till December 31

The government on Saturday extended the due date for furnishing annual GST or goods and services tax returns for financial year 2018-19 by two months. The new deadline is December 31, instead of October 31. This is applicable to businesses filing annual returns as well as audit reports for the year to March 31, 2019. Earlier, the taxman had extended the due date by a month till October 31. Now, businesses can file the annual return, using Form GSTR-9, and the reconciliation statement, Form GSTR-9C, for financial year 2018-19 by December 31.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said the government has been receiving a number of representations on the need to extend the due date, on account of obstruction to business due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

(Also Read: Centre Transfers Rs 6,000 Crore GST Compensation To States)

Form GSTR 9 is used by registered taxpayers to file a GST return every year. The return contains details on inward and outward supplies under different heads.

(Also Read: GST Collections Rise To Rs 95,480 Crore In September, Highest Since Lockdown)

Form GSTR-9C comprises a statement of reconciliation, matching details provided in a GSTR-9 return with the audited annual financial statements.

(Also Read: Income Tax Return Deadline For Financial Year 2019-20 Extended Till December 31)

Currently, GST assessees with aggregate annual turnover of more than Rs 2 crore have to furnish annual returns mandatorily. Only by registered GST assessees with aggregate annual turnover of more than Rs 5 crore are required to file the reconciliation statement (GSTR-9C).