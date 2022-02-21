Paddy Procurement Stands At 695.67 Lakh Tonnes In 2021-22 Season

Government has procured 695.67 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in the 2021-22 marketing year

Government has procured 695.67 lakh tonnes of paddy so far in the ongoing 2021-22 marketing year at minimum support price (MSP) from over 94 lakh farmers across the country.

Official sources said that of the total procurement undertaken so far (till February 20, 2022), maximum 186.85 lakh tonnes of paddy has been procured from Punjab, followed by 92.01 lakh tonnes from Chhattisgarh, 70.22 lakh tonnes from Telangana, 55.30 lakh tonnes from Haryana and 64 lakh tonnes from Uttar Pradesh till February 20 of the ongoing marketing year.

The paddy marketing season normally begins from October and runs through September.

During the 2020-21 marketing season, the government procured 895.83 lakh tonnes of paddy at an MSP value of Rs 1,69,133.26 crore, food ministry said in a statement.

The government undertakes procurement operations through state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) as well as state agencies.