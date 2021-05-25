Government To Set Up A Mission For Clean Thermal Power Generation

Government plans to set up a national mission on biomass usage in thermal power plants

Concerned over instances of growing air pollution due to farm stubble burning, the Government has decided to set up a National Mission on use of biomass in coal based thermal power plants.

Power Ministry sources said that this step will also help in reducing carbon footprints of thermal power generation.

Another major objectives of the national mission will be to ensure a larger share of carbon neutral power generation from the thermal power plants and also to increase the level of co-firing from present 5 per cent to higher levels.

While the modalities of functioning and structure of the proposed national mission are being worked out, sources informed that it would have a steering committee headed by the Secretary in the Power Ministry. It will also consist of stakeholders like representatives from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas as well as Ministry of New & Renewable Energy.

The mission will also comprise of an executive committee which would be headed by Member (Thermal) of the Central Electricity Authority while the National Thermal Power Corporation will play a larger role in providing logistic and infrastructure support to it.

The duration of proposed mission would be a minimum of five years.