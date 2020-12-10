Centre To Sell Up To 20% In IRCTC At Rs 1,367 Per Share

IRCTC shares: The floor price for the offer for sale has been set at Rs 1,367 per share.

The government proposes to sell up to 20 per cent equity shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a listed public sector enterprise. It will raise Rs 4,374 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) on Thursday and Friday. A floor price of Rs 1,367 per share has been set for the sale. Non-retail investors would be allowed to bid on Thursday, and retail investors on Friday. The government currently holds a 87.4 per cent stake in the Rs 2,275-crore public sector railway undertaking, which was listed on the bourses last year.

The government plans to sell up to 2.4 crore IRCTC shares, representing 15 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital, to non-retail investors on December 10, 2020, IRCTC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

On December 11, 2020, the offer will be open for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids with an option to additionally sell 80 lakh equity shares (representing five per cent), IRCTC added.

At 11:20 am, IRCTC shares traded 7.4 per cent lower at Rs 1,4987.90 apiece on the BSE, as against a 0.7 per cent decline in benchmark indices.