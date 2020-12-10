Centre To Sell Up To 20% In IRCTC At Rs 1,367 Per Share

IRCTC: Govt to sell up to 20% stake via OFS: The government proposes to sell up to 2.4 crore equity shares of IRCTC (representing 15 per cent of the total shares issued and paid-up equity share capital) to non-retail investors on December 10

Centre To Sell Up To 20% In IRCTC At Rs 1,367 Per Share

IRCTC shares: The floor price for the offer for sale has been set at Rs 1,367 per share.

The government proposes to sell up to 20 per cent equity shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a listed public sector enterprise. It will raise Rs 4,374 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) on Thursday and Friday. A floor price of Rs 1,367 per share has been set for the sale. Non-retail investors would be allowed to bid on Thursday, and retail investors on Friday. The government currently holds a 87.4 per cent stake in the Rs 2,275-crore public sector railway undertaking, which was listed on the bourses last year.

The government plans to sell up to 2.4 crore IRCTC shares, representing 15 per cent of the company's paid-up equity share capital, to non-retail investors on December 10, 2020, IRCTC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

On December 11, 2020, the offer will be open for retail investors and non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids with an option to additionally sell 80 lakh equity shares (representing five per cent), IRCTC added.

Newsbeep

At 11:20 am, IRCTC shares traded 7.4 per cent lower at Rs 1,4987.90 apiece on the BSE, as against a 0.7 per cent decline in benchmark indices.

Comments
IRCTCirctc stake sale

Also Read

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india