Government To Offer Production-Linked Incentives To More Sectors: NITI Aayog

Government is working to offer production-linked incentives to more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing, a top government official said on Friday, bolstering efforts to attract new investments in its coronavirus-stricken economy.

The Cabinet will soon consider approving such incentives for more sectors, Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog, a government think-tank told a virtual conference.

Mr Kumar didn't specify which sectors might be made eligible for the incentives.

The government earlier announced production-linked incentives for large-scale electronic goods makers, pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of medical devices.

