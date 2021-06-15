Government Seeks Comments On Employees' Compensation Rules

Government has sought comments on draft rules on employees compensation

Ministry of Labour and Employment has sought suggestions from stakeholders on the draft rules related to Employees' Compensation Under the Code on Social Security 2020, which has provisions relating to employer's liability for compensation in case of fatal accidents, serious bodily injuries or occupational diseases.

The Centre had notified these draft rules on June 3, 2021 and has now asked for suggestions or objections to them within 45 days from the abovementioned date.

The Code on Social Security, 2020 amends and consolidates the laws relating to social security with the aim of extending social security to employees and workers in the organised as well as unorganised sectors.

The draft Employee's Compensation rules provide for the provisions relating to manner of application for claim or settlement, rate of interest for delayed payment of compensation, venue of proceedings and transfer of matters, notice and manner of transmitting money from one competent authority to another and arrangements with other countries for the transfer of money paid as compensation.

The draft rules under the Code on Social Security, 2020 relating to Employees' Provident Fund, Employees' State Insurance Corporation, gratuity, maternity benefit, social security and cess in respect of building and other constructions workers, social security for unorganised workers, rig workers and platform workers and employment information were notified on November 13, 2020.