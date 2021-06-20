Government Says Wage Fixation Won't Get Delayed

Government has said that the expert panel formed for wage fixation will submit its report soon

The Government has clarified that there will not be any delay in fixation of minimum wages and national floor wages, as is being alluded in a section of media.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, it said that the expert group constituted to recommend fixation of minimum wages will submit its recommendations to the Government as early as possible.

The expert panel which is being led by economist Ajit Mishra, has been given a tenure of three years to give its recommendations on wage fixation. A section of the media had reported that owing to the long tenure, fixing of wages may take time.

"​It is clarified that Government does not have any intention (to delay wage fixation) and the expert group will submit its recommendations as early as possible. The tenure of the expert group has been kept as three years so that even after the fixation of minimum wages and national floor wages, Government may seek technical inputs from it as and when required," the ministry said.

It further informed that the first meeting of the group was held on June 14 and second meeting is scheduled for June 29, 2021.