Arun Jaitley Rules Out GST Rate Cuts Until Revenues Improve: 10 Things To Know

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a series of measures under Goods and Services Tax (GST) to boost small businesses, while ruling out any more cuts under the indirect tax system until revenues improve. The decision to hold rate cuts under GST comes in the backdrop of shrinking collections under the indirect tax. "We will consider any further reductions on individual items only when revenues move up," the finance minister said in a press conference after conclusion of the GST Council meeting.