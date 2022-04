Government has procured 69.24 LMT of wheat till April 17, 2022

Government has procured 69.24 LMT of wheat during the Rabi marketing season 2022-23 till April 17, according to Agriculture Ministry data. At the same time, 754.08 LMT of paddy has also been procured during Kharif marketing season of 2021-22 till the same period.

Wheat has been procured from states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh among others, the ministry said in a statement.