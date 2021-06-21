Government Incentivises States Ensuring Transparent Ration Distribution

Government plans to incentivise states which ensure transparency in ration distribution

In order to incentivise states who are operating their e-point of sale (e-POS) devices judiciously and manage to generate savings while ensuring transparency in the public distribution system (PDS), the Government has facilitated changes in the food security legislation, where any savings accrued by such states can be used for purchasing electronic weighing scales and integrate them with e-POS devices.

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has amended the Food Security (Assistance To State Government Rules) 2015, so that states are encouraged to generate savings through judicious use of e-POS devices.

The amendment has also been effected to ensure greater transparency in the PDS regime. While distribution through ePoS devices ensures that subsidised foodgrains are provided to the rightful beneficiary through biometric authentication, the integration of ePoS devices with electronic weighing scales would ensure that the beneficiary is given the right quantity of foodgrains by the fair price shop dealer, a statement issued by the ministry said.

Food Security (Assistance to State Government Rules) 2015 was notified to give additional margin to fair price shop dealers for sale through e-PoS as an incentive to ensure transparent recording of transactions at all levels.