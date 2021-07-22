Government Gets 27 Proposals From Private Sector For Space Industry

Private entities have showed interest in Indian space sector

Amid growing interest of big ticket private entities in space industry what with billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos having completed space odysseys in their personal spacecrafts, Government of India has received 27 proposals from the private sector for undertaking various space activities.

Sources in the Ministry of Space said that 27 proposals from private entities were received so far for undertaking various space activities in India. The proposals include building and launching of launch vehicles, as well as building, owning and operating satellites, providing satellites based services, establishing ground segments, research partnerships and providing mission services.

With the space sector reforms, Indian private space industry is slated to contribute to the core elements of global space economy - space-based services, launch services, manufacturing of launch vehicles and satellites, establishment of ground segment and launch infrastructure - to a considerable extent, official sources said.

Participation of private sector including academic institutions, start-ups and industries in end-to-end space activities is expected to expand the national space economy, which will translate in greater employment opportunities and enhanced scope for manufacturing in the country, they added further.