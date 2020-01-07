Government Forecasts 2019-20 GDP Growth Rate At 5%

RBI cut its growth estimate to 5% last month, citing weakening demand.

The government said on Tuesday it expects the economy to grow at 5 per cent in the fiscal year ending in March, lower than 6.8 per cent recorded a year earlier.

Most private economists have lowered India's growth forecast to around 5 per cent for the 2019-20 fiscal year, after the central bank cut its growth estimate to 5 per cent last month, citing weakening demand and a slowdown in global economic activity.

Government's revised estimates come after the economic growth slowed to 4.5 per cent in the July-September period, worse than economists' estimates. That marked the slowest pace of economic expansion recorded since the quarter ended March 31, 2013.

Consumer demand and private investment weakened and a global slowdown hit exports, hurting the economy, which had expanded 5.0 per cent in the previous quarter.

The economy is struggling against a growth slowdown due to low demand and thousands of job losses across sectors.