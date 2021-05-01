Income Tax Compliance Deadlines Extended Amid New COVID-19 Wave

In order to provide relief to taxpayers amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, the government has extended various Income Tax compliance deadlines, under the Income Tax Act 1961. In a circular issued on Saturday, May 1, the Central Board of Direct Taxes or CBDT, stated that under its powers under Section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, the organisation has provided certain relaxations with respect to Income-Tax compliances by taxpayers. The various compliances as part of the notifications, are as follows:

The appeal to Commissioner (Appeals) under Chapter XX of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for which the last date of filing under that Section was April 1, 2021, can be filed within the time period under the section by May 31, 2021

The objections to the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) under Section 144C of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for which the last date of filing under that Section was April 1, 2021, can be filed within the time provided under the section or by May 31, 2021.

The income-tax return in response to notice under Section 148 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, for which the last date of filing of return of income was April 1, 2021, can be filed within the time allowed notice by May 31, 2021