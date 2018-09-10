Government Extends Due Date To File GST Return Using Form GSTR-1

A one-time waiver of late fees has also been announced.

The government on Monday extended the due date for furnishing form GSTR-1 (Goods and Services Tax Return) for the period from July 2017 to September 2018 till October 31, 2018. "It has been observed that the number of taxpayers who have filed form GSTR-3B is substantially higher than the number of taxpayers who have furnished form GSTR-1. Non-furnishing of Form GSTR-1 is liable to late fee and penalty as per the provisions of the GST law,'' the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

It also announced a one-time waiver of late fees.

Extension of Due Dates for filing of FORM GSTR-1 and FORM GSTR-3B in certain cases; For full details, please log on: https://t.co/HwrJNWvGRW — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 10, 2018

"In this regard, the due date for furnishing form GSTR-1 for the period from July, 2017 to September, 2018 has been extended till 31st October, 2018 for all registered persons having aggregate turnover above Rs 1.5 crores including the registered persons in Kerala, or whose principal place of business is in Kodagu (Karnataka) and Mahe (Puducherry)," according to the release.

However, for registered persons having aggregate turnover up to Rs 1.5 crore in Kerala, or whose principal place of business is in Kodagu (Karnataka) and Mahe (Puducherry), the due date for furnishing Form GSTR-1 for the quarter July, 2018 to September, 2018 would continue to remain as November 15, 2018.

Further, for those taxpayers who will now be migrating to GST, the last date for furnishing the details of outward supplies of goods or services or both in form GSTR-1 and for filing the return in form GSTR-3B for the months of July, 2017 to November, 2018 has also been extended till December 31, 2018.

Form GSTR-1 is applicable to all assessees making outward supplies of goods and/or services and contains details of outward supplies. GSTR-1 needs to be filed even if there is no business activity in the tax period.