Government Delays Levying Retaliatory Tariff On US Goods To April 1

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from August 4.

Updated: February 26, 2019 20:01 IST
Government Delays Levying Retaliatory Tariff On US Goods To April 1

The new tariff structure was to come into force from March 2.


Government has once again delayed implementation of higher tariffs on some goods imported from the United States to April 1, according to a government order issued on Tuesday.

The new tariff structure was to come into force from March 2.

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from new steel and aluminium tariffs, New Delhi decided in June to raise the import tax from August 4 on some US products including almonds, walnuts and apples.

But since then, New Delhi has repeatedly delayed the implementation of the new tariff.

