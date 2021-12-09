Government Amends Rules To Augment Coarse Grains Supply

Government has amended guidelines for procurement and distribution of coarse grains

In an effort to augment the supply of coarse grains through ration shops and other welfare schemes, the government has allowed states to distribute jowar and ragi within six and seven months respectively, from the end of the procurement period.

The duration of distribution for coarse grains was three months earlier, from the end of the procurement period.

This would increase procurement and consumption of jowar and ragi as the states would have more time to distribute these commodities under target public distribution system and other welfare schemes, official sources said.

To facilitate this, the government has amended the guidelines for procurement, allocation, distribution and disposal of coarse grains dated March 21, 2014, and December 26, 2014, the food ministry said in an official statement.

The procurement of coarse grains was regulated by the 2014 guidelines, under which states were allowed to procure coarse grains from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) under the central pool.

This was subject to the prior approval of the Government of India on the detailed procurement plan prepared by states in consultation with the Food Corporation of India.

As per the 2014 guidelines, the whole quantity was to be distributed within three months from the end of the procurement period.

To obviate difficulties faced by some states in procurement/distribution of coarse grains and to increase procurement of coarse grains under the central pool, discussions were held with various stakeholders, official sources.

Based on the discussion with stakeholders, the Centre has amended the 2014 guidelines, they added.

"Distribution period of jowar and ragi has been increased to six and seven months, respectively, from the earlier period of 3 months," the food ministry said.