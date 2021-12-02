Goldman Sachs Introduces New Employee Benefits Including Leave For Miscarriage

Goldman Sachs India Services is the investment bank's second-largest office after New York.

New Delhi: Goldman Sachs Group has announced new benefits for its employees, including a 20-day paid leave in case of a miscarriage. The multinational investment bank said the measures aim "to combat employee burnout."

Goldman Sachs said it "will provide 20 days of paid 'Family Care Leave' for a miscarriage (applies to loss of pregnancy for yourself, spouse or surrogate) as well as the loss of a family member, including your spouse, domestic partner, or child."

For non-immediate family members, leave duration will be five days, it added.

The bank has also introduced a global sabbatical program for its long-tenured employees. The program offers 6-week unpaid leave for employees with 15 years of service, and an additional 2-week for every five years of service at the firm thereafter.

"We're focused on delivering energy optimization, resilience, and mental health programs that support our people in caring for themselves and their families. These new and enhanced benefits are the latest part of providing an environment where our people can continue to thrive personally and professionally," said Bentley de Beyer, Goldman Sachs Head of Human Capital Management.

Goldman Sachs India Services is the investment bank's second-largest office after New York. Currently, it has more than 7,000 employees in its Bengaluru office and about 350 in Hyderabad.