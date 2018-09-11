Gold Prices Edge Lower Today: 5 Things To Know

Sovereign, however, remained unchanged at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight gram in limited deals.

Gold fell on Tuesday by Rs 100 to Rs 31,450 per 10 gram on sluggish demand from jewellers even as the metal firmed up overseas, reported Press Trust of India. Silver held steady at Rs 37,950 per kg on scattered demand from industrial units and coin makers, it further said. According to traders, easing demand from jewellers and retailers mainly led to the slide in gold prices in the domestic spot market but a firm trend overseas, capped the fall.

Here are five key things to know about gold, silver prices today:

1. Globally, gold prices held steady during Asian trade on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines amid expectations of a US interest rate hike this month and on fears of an escalation in the Sino-US trade war, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,195.79 an ounce in the early-day trade. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,201.60.

2. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity shed Rs 100 each to Rs 31,450 and Rs 31,300 per 10 gram, respectively. It had climbed Rs 200 in yesterday's trade.

3. Sovereign, however, remained unchanged at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight gram in limited deals.

4. On the other hand, silver ready ruled flat at Rs 37,950 per kg on some support while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 80 to Rs 37,405 per kg.

5. Silver coins however held steady at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(With agency inputs)