Gold, Silver Prices Fall for 2nd Consecutive Day

Gold and silver prices on Monday fell for the second consecutive day in domestic markets, mainly owing to hardening of US bond yields. Gold futures fell by 0.03 per cent to Rs 46,580 per 10 grams on MCX.

On the other hand, silver fell by 0.15 per cent to Rs 66,884 per kg.

Earlier this month, gold prices had rebounded from year-low levels of Rs 44,000, however owing to the rising Corona virus cases, a spurt in global rates and rapid depreciation in rupee have led to repeated decline in gold prices.

The last time gold had hit a record high of Rs 56,200 was in August, 2020.