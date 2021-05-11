Gold Trades Marginally Higher, Silver Declines On Profit Booking

In spot market, 24 carat gold or fine gold rose was priced at Rs 47,850 per 10 grams.

Gold, silver price today: Gold futures prices for delivery on June 4 were trading marginally higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange while silver futures for delivery in July slipped marginally on account of profit booking after a firming up in the past few days. Gold futures for delivery in June rose as much as 0.13 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 48,013 on the MCX. In spot market, 24 carat gold or fine gold rose was priced at Rs 47,850 per 10 grams, gold with purity of 22 carat was sold at Rs 46,230 per 10 grams, 18 carat gold was sold at Rs 38,280 and 14 carat was retailed at Rs 31,820 per 10 grams, according India Bullion and Jewellers Associations.

In international markets, gold prices held steady on Tuesday as investors awaited US consumer price data due later this week to measure whether inflationary pressure is building, with a weaker dollar and a pullback in Treasury yields supporting the metal.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,835.41 per ounce by 9:10 am, after hitting its highest since February 11 at $1,845.06 on Monday.

US gold futures were little changed at $1,836.90 per ounce.

"Although gold extended higher earlier today, it's struggling to continue building momentum and part of that is concern about inflation... it isn't a given that those job numbers mean that the Fed won't act," DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.

There is significant resistance for gold within the $1,855-$1,875 area, while support is around the $1,800 level, Spivak said.

Back home, silver futures for delivery in July slipped 0.37 per cent on the MCX on account of profit booking. In spot market silver was priced at Rs 70,835 per kilogram.

In international markets, silver was steady at $27.30, while platinum was down 0.1 per cent to $1,245.68.