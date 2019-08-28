Gold Resumes Record Breaking Spree After A Day's Break

Sovereign gold surged by Rs 300 to Rs 29,800 per eight grams.

Resuming its record run, gold prices hit an all-time high of Rs 39,970 per 10 grams in Delhi on Wednesday. The prices of yellow metal jumped Rs 300 on higher demand from jewellers. Gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset also added to bullish sentiment among traders amid global economic concerns. After rising for five consecutive days, gold prices held steady on Tuesday. Silver prices on soared by Rs 2,110 to Rs 48,850 per kilogram. The jump came on positive trend overseas and strong demand from industrial units and coin makers.