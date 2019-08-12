Gold Prices Return To Recent Record Level: 10 Things To Know

Gold prices on Monday again touched the all-time high mark of Rs 38,470 per 10 grams in Delhi, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The yellow metal advanced by Rs 50 on fresh buying from jewellers amid positive global trend. On Thursday, gold had hit a record high price of Rs 38,470 per 10 grams in the national capital. However, prices of silver plunged by Rs 1,150 to Rs 43,000 per kilogram. The fall came on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Here are key things to know about gold and silver prices today:

The rise in local demand, along with positive global trend, mainly led to the upward movement in gold prices, the PTI report quoted analysts as saying. Globally, gold edged up on Monday, to hold above the psychological $1,500 level, as investors demand for safe-haven bullion increased on concerns over slowing global economic growth as the trade war between Washington and Beijing drags on, reported news agency Reuters. Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $1,503.66 per ounce in intraday trade, while US gold futures were also up 0.5 per cent at $1,515.70 an ounce. The yellow metal has made considerable gains in the past few days due to ongoing trade conflict between the world's two largest economies. In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity gained Rs 50 to Rs 38,470 and Rs 38,300 per 10 grams, respectively. Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 28,600 per eight grams. On Saturday, the yellow metal had risen by Rs 90 to Rs 38,420 per 10 grams Meanwhile, silver ready fell by Rs 1,150 to Rs 43,000 per kg on Monday, while weekly-based delivery held steady at Rs 43,324 per kg. Price of silver coins held flat at Rs 88,000 for buying and Rs 89,000 for selling of 100 pieces. India is the world's second-biggest consumer of gold.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.