Gold Prices At An All-Time High On Increased Demand: 10 Points

Sovereign gold advanced by Rs 200 at 28,800 per eight grams.

Rising for second day in a row, gold prices registered a new record high on Wednesday. Gold prices rose by Rs 50 to hit an all-time high of Rs 38,820 per 10 gram in Delhi, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The rise in gold prices came due to increase in the domestic spot market demand. However, a weak trend in the international market restricted the gains, the report quoted traders as saying. Silver prices also gained by Rs 1,140 to Rs 45,040 per kilogram. The jump came on fresh offtake by industrial units and coin makers.