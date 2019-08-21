NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoSwasthবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Commodities

Gold Prices At An All-Time High On Increased Demand: 10 Points

In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 50 each to Rs 38,820 and Rs 38,650 per 10 grams, respectively.

Commodities | | Updated: August 21, 2019 16:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Gold Prices At An All-Time High On Increased Demand: 10 Points

Sovereign gold advanced by Rs 200 at 28,800 per eight grams.

Rising for second day in a row, gold prices registered a new record high on Wednesday. Gold prices rose by Rs 50 to hit an all-time high of Rs 38,820 per 10 gram in Delhi, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. The rise in gold prices came due to increase in the domestic spot market demand. However, a weak trend in the international market restricted the gains, the report quoted traders as saying. Silver prices also gained by Rs 1,140 to Rs 45,040 per kilogram. The jump came on fresh offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
  1. Globally, gold prices eased on Wednesday to hover around the $1,500 level as investors  turned cautious ahead of minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last meeting, which is expected to shed more light on interest rate cuts, news agency Reuters reported.
  2. Spot gold was down 0.5 per cent at $1,499.18 per ounce in intraday trade, with analysts also attributing the dip to profit-booking following the metal's recent strong run, which saw it gain more than $80 this month.
  3. US gold futures slipped 0.4 per cent to $1,509.70.
  4. "Globally, gold prices are awaiting key events of the week including tonight's FOMC minutes, which will set the tone for future rate cut expectations," PTI quoted Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.  
  5. Gold prices may remain steady ahead of Jackson Hole meeting where US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech will be crucial to anticipate risk pertaining to the markets, Mr Patel added.  
  6. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose by Rs 50 each to Rs 38,820 and Rs 38,650 per 10 grams, respectively.
  7. Gold prices on Tuesday had gained by Rs 200 and touched a high of Rs. 38,770 per 10 grams in Delhi.
  8. Sovereign gold advanced by Rs 200 at 28,800 per eight grams.
  9. Silver ready also surged by Rs 1,140 to 45,040 per kg, while weekly-based delivery gained by Rs 210 to Rs 43,632 per kg.
  10. Silver coins traded higher by Rs 2,000 to Rs 91,000 for buying and Rs 92,000 for selling of 100 coins.




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Gold priceGold ratesGold record high

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
P ChidambaramUttarakhandINX MediaAmazon RainforestBabulal GaurITR FilingSenior Citizen DayPNR StatusRealme 5 ProMi A3XL6SahooSpider Man

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top