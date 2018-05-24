Gold Prices Today Go Up Further, Silver Retreats: 5 Things To Know Buying by local jewellers along with mild gains in the international gold prices supported domestic rates of the yellow metal, according to traders.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gold prices edged higher on weakness in the dollar against a basket of currencies Here are five things to know about gold prices today:

1. Domestic gold prices: In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 125 each to Rs 32,125 and Rs 31,975 per 10 grams, respectively, according Press Trust of India. Gold prices had gained by Rs 120 on Wednesday.



2. Domestic silver prices: Silver ready, however, shed Rs 100 to Rs 41,300 per kg, according to Press Trust of India. Silver weekly-delivery declined by Rs 20 to Rs 40,460 per kg.



3. Global gold prices: Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,295.16 per ounce at 9:29 am, after gaining nearly 0.2 per cent in the previous session, news agency Reuters reported. US gold futures for June delivery were up 0.4 per cent at $1,294.60 per ounce.



4. The rupee recovered to 68.31 against the US dollar. However, it was not very far from its all-time low of 68.87 recorded against the greenback in November 2016. On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at an 18-month low 68.42 against the US dollar.



5. The dollar weakened against a group of currencies, including rupee, after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting hinted at a dovish approach to interest rate hikes in the US. Gold is highly sensitive to rising US rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, while boosting the dollar in which the metal is priced. A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for non-US investors.



