Gold Prices Break 2-Day Falling Streak: 5 Things To Know

However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight grams.

Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 150 to Rs 32,870 per 10 grams on fresh buying from jewellers, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) quoting the All India Sarafa Association. Silver also gained Rs 295 to Rs 38,520 per kg on more offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Besides increased buying from local jewellers, a depreciating rupee which slumped to Rs 70 against the dollar aided the uptrend, said the report citing traders. The rupee slumped 22 paise to 70.08 against the dollar in early trade on Thursday due to rising global crude prices and fresh demand for the American currency from importers.

Here are 5 things to know about gold, silver prices:

1. Gold prices edged up on Thursday as a dip in equities and weak economic data from far and wide raised flags about the pace of global economic growth, while a firm dollar curbed further gains for the metal, reported news agency Reuters.

2. Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $1,277.72 per ounce in intraday trade. US gold futures were steady at $1,279.60 an ounce.

3. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 150 to Rs 32,870 and Rs 32,700 per 10 grams, respectively. Gold prices on Wednesday declined by Rs. 50 to Rs. 32,720.

4. However, sovereign gold held steady at Rs 26,400 per eight grams.

5. Silver ready surged Rs 295 to Rs 38,520 per kg, while weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 376 to Rs 37,381 per kg. On the other hand, silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.