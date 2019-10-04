Gold Imports Hit Three-Year Low As Prices Jump: Report

In value terms, the September gold imports fell 51 per centto $1.28 billion, source said.

Gold imports in September plunged 68 per cent from a year earlier to the lowest level in more than three years as record domestic gold prices curbed retail buying, a government source said on Friday.

India imported 26 tonnes of gold in September, down from 81.71 tonnes a year ago, said the source. In value terms, the September imports fell 51 per cent to $1.28 billion, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.