Profit
Gold Imports Hit Three-Year Low As Prices Jump: Report

India imported 26 tonnes of gold in September, down from 81.71 tonnes a year ago, said the source.

Commodities | | Updated: October 04, 2019 16:20 IST
In value terms, the September gold imports fell 51 per centto $1.28 billion, source said.


Gold imports in September plunged 68 per cent from a year earlier to the lowest level in more than three years as record domestic gold prices curbed retail buying, a government source said on Friday.

India imported 26 tonnes of gold in September, down from 81.71 tonnes a year ago, said the source. In value terms, the September imports fell 51 per cent to $1.28 billion, he added.



