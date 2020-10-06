Gold Edges Up As Weaker Dollar Offsets News On Donald Trump's Progress

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,900.46 per ounce

Gold inched up on Monday as the dollar weakened, although gains were limited as news that US President Donald Trump, receiving treatment for COVID-19, could be released from hospital boosted risk sentiment.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,900.46 per ounce by 0954 GMT (3:24 pm in India). US gold futures were down 0.2 per cent at $1,904.50.

"There are two opposing forces at work in the gold market, on the one hand we've the perception that the US president is doing better and that he may be released from the hospital today and that's driving positive risk sentiment," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

And, on the other hand, "we see the dollar has started to weaken again and this is offsetting the losses from the risk-on sentiment", he added.

Global stocks rose on Monday after news that Mr Trump could be discharged from hospital as soon as Monday, although outside experts warned that his case may be severe.

The dollar was down 0.3 per cent against rivals, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, reinforcing the economic damage from the coronavirus, data showed the euro zone's economic recovery faltered in September.

Investors are now focused on new US coronavirus relief aid aimed at cushioning the economic blow from the pandemic.

"There is need for new stimulus measures to rally (gold) prices. Without this mojo, there are signs of fatigue creeping into precious metals," Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note.

Gold has risen about 25 per cent this year, supported by massive stimulus by governments and central banks worldwide as the metal is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Elsewhere, silver gained 1.1 per cent to $23.95 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1 per cent to $882.41 and palladium climbed 0.7 per cent to $2,325.07.