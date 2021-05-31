Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Trading At 47,600, Silver Too Gains

Gold Price Today: Yellow metal moved slightly up despite fall in global prices

Spot gold price on Monday moved slightly higher and stood at Rs 47,600, despite global gold prices witnessing a drop of 0.12 per cent and were at $1907.1.

Gold futures stood at Rs 48,542 per 10 grams, similarly, recording a sharp hike of 0.48 per cent or Rs 342, silver prices maturing on July 5 stand at Rs 71,611 per kg on Monday.

Global spot prices dropped as per the current close with a value of $1907.1 per Troy ounce. The total downturn being of -0.12 per cent. This price level is 8.78 per cent higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.51 per cent to $28.1 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.42 per cent to $1190.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at Rs 48,543 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of Rs 19.4. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at Rs 47,600 .