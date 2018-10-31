NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Gold Glitters Ahead Of Diwali, At Near 6-Year High Of 32,650 Rupees

Gold Rate Today: Amid the festive season demand, gold prices surged to a near six-year high of Rs 32,650 per 10 gram.

Commodities | | Updated: October 31, 2018 16:17 IST
Gold Rate Today: This was the second straight session of gains for gold prices.

Amid festive season demand, gold prices surged to a near six-year high of Rs 32,650 per 10 gram, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Silver prices were, however, weak. Investor sentiment was positive ahead of Diwali, the PTI report quoted traders as saying. Local gold prices also took cues from their global counterparts. Globally, gold traded at $1,217.84 an ounce in New York. On October 25, gold prices traded at over six-year high of Rs. 32,625 per 10 gram.
Here are 5 things to know about gold, silver prices today:
  1. Gold prices rose by Rs 30 to touch a near six-year high of Rs 32,650 per 10 gram amid increased festive demand. This is the highest level since November 29, 2012 when the precious metal had closed at Rs 32,940 per ten gram.
  2. In the Delhi bullion market, gold of 99.99 and 99.5 per cent purity surged by Rs 30 each to Rs 32,650 and Rs 32,500 per 10 gram, respectively.
  3. Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 24,900 per piece of eight gram.    
  4. This was the second straight session of gains for gold prices. On Tuesday, gold prices rose by Rs. 70 to Rs. 32,620 per 10 gram.
  5. Silver, however, continued to remain weak and fell by Rs 40 to Rs 39,200 per kg due to tepid demand by industrial units. Silver ready prices fell by Rs 40 to Rs 39,200 per kg, while silver weekly-based delivery rose marginally by Rs 5 to Rs 38,350 per kg. Silver coins rates also increased to Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces. (With PTI inputs)


