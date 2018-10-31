Gold Glitters Ahead Of Diwali, At Near 6-Year High Of 32,650 Rupees

Gold Rate Today: This was the second straight session of gains for gold prices.

Amid festive season demand, gold prices surged to a near six-year high of Rs 32,650 per 10 gram, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Silver prices were, however, weak. Investor sentiment was positive ahead of Diwali, the PTI report quoted traders as saying. Local gold prices also took cues from their global counterparts. Globally, gold traded at $1,217.84 an ounce in New York. On October 25, gold prices traded at over six-year high of Rs. 32,625 per 10 gram.