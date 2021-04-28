Gold Futures Fell Over 400 Points, Yellow Metal Breaches Rs 47,000 Mark

Gold Rates Today: Domestic spot gold closed at Rs 46,859 per 10 grams on Wednesday

Gold Price In India: Witnessing a volatile trading session in red throughout the day, domestic gold futures declined more than 400 points in the morning session on Wednesday, April 28. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures due for a June 4 delivery, were last seen trading lower by Rs 116 - or 0.25 per cent - at Rs 47,187, having swung between Rs 46,800 and Rs 47,273 during the session so far, compared to their previous close of Rs 47,303. Silver futures for a May 5 delivery were last down 1.32 per cent at Rs 68,050. (Also Read: Is Silver The New Gold?)

Domestic spot gold closed at Rs 46,859 per 10 grams on Wednesday, and silver at Rs 67,700 per kilogram - both rates excluding GST, according to Mumbai-based industry body India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

''On the domestic front, MCX Gold June gave a gap down opening and has declined more than 400 points in the morning session. Prices breached 47000 levels and are trading below them. We may expect bears to dominate the evening session and test 46500 levels on the downside,'' said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency and Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

Meanwhile, in global markets, gold slipped to a one-week low on Wednesday, pressured by a steep rise in U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger American currency, as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's policy decision.



What analysts say:

''International Gold and Silver prices are trading on weaker note due to strong US Treasury yields and US dollar....Technically, International Gold is trading with bearish momentum and is sustaining above support of $1760-$1765 levels. We may expect a rise in prices to breach these levels in the upcoming sessions,'' said Mr Purohit.



''COMEX gold trades about 0.5 per cent lower near $1769/oz after a 0.1 per cent decline yesterday,'' said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

''Also weighing on price is weaker investor interest and concerns about consumer demand in India. However, supporting price is rising virus cases and loose monetary policy stance of major central banks. Gold may remain choppy ahead of Fed decision however we do not expect a sustained decline as Fed is most likely to reaffirm its dovish stance,'' he added.