GoAir Offers Discount On Base Fare, Excess Baggage Allowance For Students. Details Here

GoAir airline is offering a discount of up to 5 per cent on base fare and excess baggage allowance of up to 25kgs for students, said the carrier in a tweet mentioned on its official handle- @goairlinesindia. Under GoAir's 'Smart Student Fare' offer, it is mandatory for the students to carry a valid student ID card as well as a valid government approved photo ID and display it at the time of check-in at the airport. "Here's a smart deal for smart students. Introducing the Smart Student Fare. Get 5% discount on base fare and get excess baggage allowance up to 25 kg. Enjoy this bagful of privileges right away", said GoAir on its official website- goair.in.1. Student fare will be available for bookings done online on GoAir's website by opting in for student fare, said the carrier.2. GoAir's scheme is applicable for students above the age of 12 years, who belong to a recognized school / university that issues a bonafide student ID card, mentioned GoAir.3. This scheme is valid for students only and not applicable for family members.4. Student discount is applicable for all domestic flights of GoAir.5. Student discount is valid on both, one-way and round-trip bookings.6. Bookings made under student discount scheme can be changed or cancelled. However, only one modification is allowed by calling at the call center, added the airline.7. Tickets booked under the scheme are non-transferable and no name changes are permitted.8. Web Check-in is not allowed for all the student discount bookings, said GoAir.9. Limited inventory are available under the scheme and seats are subject to availability. 10. An excess baggage of 25 kg (Standard 15 + 10) will be allowed at airport only after student shows a valid student ID card as well as valid government approved photo ID.