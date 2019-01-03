GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees, Details Here

The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on January 4, 2019.

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 in a special sale offer, said the carrier on its official website, goair.in. Bookings under the GoAir scheme can be made till January 4, 2019. This special sale is valid for travel between January 18, 2019 and September 29, 2019. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Under this offer, the cheapest flight tickets are available on Chennai-Port Blair route starting Rs 1,199. Tickets from Delhi to Goa start at Rs 1,599 for travel between July 1 and September 1, 2019​.

Destinations covered under GoAir's offer on flight tickets:

From To Fares Starting at Travel Period Ahmedabad Hyderabad ₹ 1,599 Mar 11 to Mar 24, 2019 Kolkata ₹ 3,199 Feb 11 to Mar 4, 2019 Goa ₹ 1,499 Feb 25 to Mar 3, 2019 Jaipur ₹ 1,499 July 1 to Sep 15, 2019 Chandigarh ₹ 1,699 July 22 to Sep 1, 2019 Hyderabad ₹ 1,499 Aug 18 to Sep 22, 2019 Bengaluru Pune ₹ 1,599 Feb 4 to Mar 17, 2019 Hyderabad ₹ 1,399 Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019 Ranchi ₹ 2,899 Jan 18 to Feb10, 2019 Ranchi ₹ 2,799 July 1to Sep 1, 2019 Patna ₹ 1,499 July 1 to Aug 25, 2019 Lucknow ₹ 2,699 July 1 to Sep 15, 2019 Mumbai Nagpur ₹ 1,799 Feb 4 to Mar 17, 2019 Ahmedabad ₹ 1,399 Feb 25 to Mar 31, 2019 Delhi ₹ 1,499 Feb 7 to Feb 17, 2019 Leh ₹ 4,599 July 8 to Sep 29, 2019 Ranchi ₹ 3,699 July 1 to Sep 1, 2019 Lucknow ₹ 1,599 July 1 to July 21, 2019 Kolkata Patna ₹ 1,799 Feb 24 to Mar 10, 2019 Bhubaneswar ₹ 1,399 Feb 24 to Mar 17, 2019 Ahmedabad ₹ 3,399 Mar 3 to Apr 7, 2019 Guwahati ₹ 1,999 July 1 to July 28, 2019 Patna ₹ 1,699 July 1 to July 28, 2019 Pune ₹ 2,799 July 1 to Aug 18, 2019 Delhi Nagpur ₹ 2,499 Jan 18 to Jan 31, 2019 Ranchi ₹ 2,399 Jan18 to Mar 10, 2019 Pune ₹ 2,599 Jan 19 to Mar 24, 2019 Guwahati ₹ 1,799 July 1 to Aug 18, 2019 Goa ₹ 1,599 July 1 to Sep 1, 2019 Srinagar ₹ 1,299 July 8 to Sep 29, 2019 Goa Hyderabad ₹ 1,499 Jan 21 to Mar 24, 2019 Hyderabad ₹ 1,399 July 1 to Sep 15, 2019 Bengaluru ₹ 1,599 July 1 to Aug 25, 2019 Mumbai ₹ 1,499 July 15 to Sep 8, 2019 Hyderabad Goa ₹ 1,799 Jan 18 to Mar 24, 2019 Bengaluru ₹ 1,499 Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019 Ahmedabad ₹ 1,699 Feb 25 to Mar 31, 2019 Goa ₹ 1,699 July 8 to Sep 1, 2019 Ahmedabad ₹ 1,599 Aug 19 to Sep 29, 2019 Cochin ₹ 1,899 July 8 to Aug 4, 2019 Chandigarh Mumbai ₹ 2,899 Feb 4 to Feb 17, 2019 Bengaluru ₹ 3,899 July 8 toSep 15, 2019 Ahmedabad ₹ 2,299 July 8 to Aug 18, 2019 Ranchi Mumbai ₹ 3,399 Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019 Bengaluru ₹ 1,699 Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019 Delhi ₹ 1,499 Jan 18 to Feb 03, 2019 Mumbai ₹ 3,299 July 1 to Sep 15, 2019 Bengaluru ₹ 1,599 July 1 to Sep 1, 2019 Lucknow Ahmedabad ₹ 2,499 Jan 18 to Mar 31, 2019 Mumbai ₹ 3,299 Jan 18 to Jan 31, 2019 Delhi ₹ 1,399 Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019 Chandigarh ₹ 2,099 July 1 to Sep 1, 2019 Bengaluru ₹ 3,099 July 8 to Sep 1, 2019 Delhi ₹ 1,299 July 8 to Sep 1, 2019 Nagpur Pune ₹ 1,799 Mar 4 to Mar 24, 2019 Mumbai ₹ 2,499 Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019 Bengaluru ₹ 1,699 Jan 18 to Feb 25, 2019 Bengaluru ₹ 1,599 Aug 26 to Sep 29, 2019 Pune ₹ 1,699 July 1 to July 28, 2019 Mumbai ₹ 2,399 July 1 to Sep 1, 2019 Patna Ranchi ₹ 1,699 Jan 18 to Mar 31, 2019 Delhi ₹ 2,199 Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019 Kolkata ₹ 1,399 Jan 18 to Feb 15, 2019 Bengaluru ₹ 1,599 July 1 to Sep 29, 2019 Kolkata ₹ 1,299 July 1 to Sep 8, 2019 Mumbai ₹ 1,799 July 1 to Sep 15, 2019 Pune Nagpur ₹ 1,699 Jan 18 to Mar 24, 2019 Bengaluru ₹ 1,599 Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019 Delhi ₹ 2,699 Feb 25 to Mar 24, 2019 Kolkata ₹ 2,699 July 1 to Sep 15, 2019 Nagpur ₹ 1,599 July 1 to Aug 18, 2019 Chennai Pune ₹ 1,899 Feb 25 to Mar 31, 2019 Port Blair ₹ 1,199 July 8 to Sep 29, 2019 Pune ₹ 1,799 July 1 to Aug 11, 2019

The number of air passengers served by domestic carriers increased by more than 20 per cent in the first ten months of the last calendar year. Domestic airlines carried 1,146.37 lakh passengers in January-October, as against 954.45 lakh in the corresponding period in 2017, according to data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).