GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 in a special sale offer, said the carrier on its official website, goair.in. Bookings under the GoAir scheme can be made till January 4, 2019. This special sale is valid for travel between January 18, 2019 and September 29, 2019. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.
Under this offer, the cheapest flight tickets are available on Chennai-Port Blair route starting Rs 1,199. Tickets from Delhi to Goa start at Rs 1,599 for travel between July 1 and September 1, 2019.
Destinations covered under GoAir's offer on flight tickets:
|From
|To
|Fares Starting at
|Travel Period
|Ahmedabad
|Hyderabad
|₹ 1,599
|Mar 11 to Mar 24, 2019
|Kolkata
|₹ 3,199
|Feb 11 to Mar 4, 2019
|Goa
|₹ 1,499
|Feb 25 to Mar 3, 2019
|Jaipur
|₹ 1,499
|July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
|Chandigarh
|₹ 1,699
|July 22 to Sep 1, 2019
|Hyderabad
|₹ 1,499
|Aug 18 to Sep 22, 2019
|Bengaluru
|Pune
|₹ 1,599
|Feb 4 to Mar 17, 2019
|Hyderabad
|₹ 1,399
|Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019
|Ranchi
|₹ 2,899
|Jan 18 to Feb10, 2019
|Ranchi
|₹ 2,799
|July 1to Sep 1, 2019
|Patna
|₹ 1,499
|July 1 to Aug 25, 2019
|Lucknow
|₹ 2,699
|July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
|Mumbai
|Nagpur
|₹ 1,799
|Feb 4 to Mar 17, 2019
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 1,399
|Feb 25 to Mar 31, 2019
|Delhi
|₹ 1,499
|Feb 7 to Feb 17, 2019
|Leh
|₹ 4,599
|July 8 to Sep 29, 2019
|Ranchi
|₹ 3,699
|July 1 to Sep 1, 2019
|Lucknow
|₹ 1,599
|July 1 to July 21, 2019
|Kolkata
|Patna
|₹ 1,799
|Feb 24 to Mar 10, 2019
|Bhubaneswar
|₹ 1,399
|Feb 24 to Mar 17, 2019
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 3,399
|Mar 3 to Apr 7, 2019
|Guwahati
|₹ 1,999
|July 1 to July 28, 2019
|Patna
|₹ 1,699
|July 1 to July 28, 2019
|Pune
|₹ 2,799
|July 1 to Aug 18, 2019
|Delhi
|Nagpur
|₹ 2,499
|Jan 18 to Jan 31, 2019
|Ranchi
|₹ 2,399
|Jan18 to Mar 10, 2019
|Pune
|₹ 2,599
|Jan 19 to Mar 24, 2019
|Guwahati
|₹ 1,799
|July 1 to Aug 18, 2019
|Goa
|₹ 1,599
|July 1 to Sep 1, 2019
|Srinagar
|₹ 1,299
|July 8 to Sep 29, 2019
|Goa
|Hyderabad
|₹ 1,499
|Jan 21 to Mar 24, 2019
|Hyderabad
|₹ 1,399
|July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,599
|July 1 to Aug 25, 2019
|Mumbai
|₹ 1,499
|July 15 to Sep 8, 2019
|Hyderabad
|Goa
|₹ 1,799
|Jan 18 to Mar 24, 2019
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,499
|Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 1,699
|Feb 25 to Mar 31, 2019
|Goa
|₹ 1,699
|July 8 to Sep 1, 2019
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 1,599
|Aug 19 to Sep 29, 2019
|Cochin
|₹ 1,899
|July 8 to Aug 4, 2019
|Chandigarh
|Mumbai
|₹ 2,899
|Feb 4 to Feb 17, 2019
|Bengaluru
|₹ 3,899
|July 8 toSep 15, 2019
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 2,299
|July 8 to Aug 18, 2019
|Ranchi
|Mumbai
|₹ 3,399
|Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,699
|Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019
|Delhi
|₹ 1,499
|Jan 18 to Feb 03, 2019
|Mumbai
|₹ 3,299
|July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,599
|July 1 to Sep 1, 2019
|Lucknow
|Ahmedabad
|₹ 2,499
|Jan 18 to Mar 31, 2019
|Mumbai
|₹ 3,299
|Jan 18 to Jan 31, 2019
|Delhi
|₹ 1,399
|Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019
|Chandigarh
|₹ 2,099
|July 1 to Sep 1, 2019
|Bengaluru
|₹ 3,099
|July 8 to Sep 1, 2019
|Delhi
|₹ 1,299
|July 8 to Sep 1, 2019
|Nagpur
|Pune
|₹ 1,799
|Mar 4 to Mar 24, 2019
|Mumbai
|₹ 2,499
|Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,699
|Jan 18 to Feb 25, 2019
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,599
|Aug 26 to Sep 29, 2019
|Pune
|₹ 1,699
|July 1 to July 28, 2019
|Mumbai
|₹ 2,399
|July 1 to Sep 1, 2019
|Patna
|Ranchi
|₹ 1,699
|Jan 18 to Mar 31, 2019
|Delhi
|₹ 2,199
|Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019
|Kolkata
|₹ 1,399
|Jan 18 to Feb 15, 2019
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,599
|July 1 to Sep 29, 2019
|Kolkata
|₹ 1,299
|July 1 to Sep 8, 2019
|Mumbai
|₹ 1,799
|July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
|Pune
|Nagpur
|₹ 1,699
|Jan 18 to Mar 24, 2019
|Bengaluru
|₹ 1,599
|Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019
|Delhi
|₹ 2,699
|Feb 25 to Mar 24, 2019
|Kolkata
|₹ 2,699
|July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
|Nagpur
|₹ 1,599
|July 1 to Aug 18, 2019
|Chennai
|Pune
|₹ 1,899
|Feb 25 to Mar 31, 2019
|Port Blair
|₹ 1,199
|July 8 to Sep 29, 2019
|Pune
|₹ 1,799
|July 1 to Aug 11, 2019
The number of air passengers served by domestic carriers increased by more than 20 per cent in the first ten months of the last calendar year. Domestic airlines carried 1,146.37 lakh passengers in January-October, as against 954.45 lakh in the corresponding period in 2017, according to data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).