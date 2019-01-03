NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
GoAir Offers Flight Tickets From 1,199 Rupees, Details Here

GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector.

Aviation | | Updated: January 03, 2019 17:50 IST
The booking period of GoAir's flight ticket offer ends on January 4, 2019.


GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,199 in a special sale offer, said the carrier on its official website, goair.in. Bookings under the GoAir scheme can be made till January 4, 2019. This special sale is valid for travel between January 18, 2019 and September 29, 2019. However, the travel dates vary according to the destination. GoAir's offer on flight tickets come amid high competition in the country's civil aviation sector, boosted by robust growth in passenger traffic registered over past few months.

Under this offer, the cheapest flight tickets are available on Chennai-Port Blair route starting Rs 1,199. Tickets from Delhi to Goa start at Rs 1,599 for travel between July 1 and September 1, 2019​.

Destinations covered under GoAir's offer on flight tickets:

FromToFares Starting atTravel Period
AhmedabadHyderabad₹ 1,599Mar 11 to Mar 24, 2019
Kolkata₹ 3,199Feb 11 to Mar 4, 2019
Goa₹ 1,499Feb 25 to Mar 3, 2019
Jaipur₹ 1,499July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
Chandigarh₹ 1,699July 22 to Sep 1, 2019
Hyderabad₹ 1,499Aug 18 to Sep 22, 2019
BengaluruPune₹ 1,599Feb 4 to Mar 17, 2019
Hyderabad₹ 1,399Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019
Ranchi₹ 2,899Jan 18 to Feb10, 2019
Ranchi₹ 2,799July 1to Sep 1, 2019
Patna₹ 1,499July 1 to Aug 25, 2019
Lucknow₹ 2,699July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
MumbaiNagpur₹ 1,799Feb 4 to Mar 17, 2019
Ahmedabad₹ 1,399Feb 25 to Mar 31, 2019
Delhi₹ 1,499Feb 7 to Feb 17, 2019
Leh₹ 4,599July 8 to Sep 29, 2019
Ranchi₹ 3,699July 1 to Sep 1, 2019
Lucknow₹ 1,599July 1 to July 21, 2019
KolkataPatna₹ 1,799Feb 24 to Mar 10, 2019
Bhubaneswar₹ 1,399Feb 24 to Mar 17, 2019
Ahmedabad₹ 3,399Mar 3 to Apr 7, 2019
Guwahati₹ 1,999July 1 to July 28, 2019
Patna₹ 1,699July 1 to July 28, 2019
Pune₹ 2,799July 1 to Aug 18, 2019
DelhiNagpur₹ 2,499Jan 18 to Jan 31, 2019
Ranchi₹ 2,399Jan18 to Mar 10, 2019
Pune₹ 2,599Jan 19 to Mar 24, 2019
Guwahati₹ 1,799July 1 to Aug 18, 2019
Goa₹ 1,599July 1 to Sep 1, 2019
Srinagar₹ 1,299July 8 to Sep 29, 2019
GoaHyderabad₹ 1,499Jan 21 to Mar 24, 2019
Hyderabad₹ 1,399July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
Bengaluru₹ 1,599July 1 to Aug 25, 2019
Mumbai₹ 1,499July 15 to Sep 8, 2019
HyderabadGoa₹ 1,799Jan 18 to Mar 24, 2019
Bengaluru₹ 1,499Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019
Ahmedabad₹ 1,699Feb 25 to Mar 31, 2019
Goa₹ 1,699July 8 to Sep 1, 2019
Ahmedabad₹ 1,599Aug 19 to Sep 29, 2019
Cochin₹ 1,899July 8 to Aug 4, 2019
ChandigarhMumbai₹ 2,899Feb 4 to Feb 17, 2019
Bengaluru₹ 3,899July 8 toSep 15, 2019
Ahmedabad₹ 2,299July 8 to Aug 18, 2019
RanchiMumbai₹ 3,399Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019
Bengaluru₹ 1,699Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019
Delhi₹ 1,499Jan 18 to Feb 03, 2019
Mumbai₹ 3,299July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
Bengaluru₹ 1,599July 1 to Sep 1, 2019
LucknowAhmedabad₹ 2,499Jan 18 to Mar 31, 2019
Mumbai₹ 3,299Jan 18 to Jan 31, 2019
Delhi₹ 1,399Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019
Chandigarh₹ 2,099July 1 to Sep 1, 2019
Bengaluru₹ 3,099July 8 to Sep 1, 2019
Delhi₹ 1,299July 8 to Sep 1, 2019
NagpurPune₹ 1,799Mar 4 to Mar 24, 2019
Mumbai₹ 2,499Jan 18 to Feb 20, 2019
Bengaluru₹ 1,699Jan 18 to Feb 25, 2019
Bengaluru₹ 1,599Aug 26 to Sep 29, 2019
Pune₹ 1,699July 1 to July 28, 2019
Mumbai₹ 2,399July 1 to Sep 1, 2019
PatnaRanchi₹ 1,699Jan 18 to Mar 31, 2019
Delhi₹ 2,199Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019
Kolkata₹ 1,399Jan 18 to Feb 15, 2019
Bengaluru₹ 1,599July 1 to Sep 29, 2019
Kolkata₹ 1,299July 1 to Sep 8, 2019
Mumbai₹ 1,799July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
PuneNagpur₹ 1,699Jan 18 to Mar 24, 2019
Bengaluru₹ 1,599Jan 18 to Feb 10, 2019
Delhi₹ 2,699Feb 25 to Mar 24, 2019
Kolkata₹ 2,699July 1 to Sep 15, 2019
Nagpur₹ 1,599July 1 to Aug 18, 2019
ChennaiPune₹ 1,899Feb 25 to Mar 31, 2019
Port Blair₹ 1,199July 8 to Sep 29, 2019
Pune₹ 1,799July 1 to Aug 11, 2019

 

The number of air passengers served by domestic carriers increased by more than 20 per cent in the first ten months of the last calendar year. Domestic airlines carried 1,146.37 lakh passengers in January-October, as against 954.45 lakh in the corresponding period in 2017, according to data from aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

